Indian Athletics Shine at Asian Championships 2025

Indian athletes have made a remarkable start at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea. Leading the charge, Gulveer Singh clinched the gold in the men's 10,000 meters with a commendable time of 28:38.63, surpassing Japan's Mebuki Suzuki and Bahrain's Albert Kibichi Rop.

Meanwhile, Servin Sebastian also made his mark by securing a bronze in the men's 20 km race walk. Sebastian clocked a personal best of 1:21:14, finishing behind China's Wang Zhaozhao and Japan's Kento Yoshikawa. Amit Khatri, another Indian competitor, finished fifth in the same event.

On the women's side, javelin thrower Annu Rani narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with a throw of 58.30 meters. China's Su Lingdan took gold. Noteworthy performances also came from Yoonus Shah in the men's 1500 meters and Sarvesh Anil Kushare in high jump as they advanced to finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)