Indian Athletics Shine at Asian Championships 2025

Indian athletes excel at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 in Gumi, with Gulveer Singh securing gold in men's 10,000m and Servin Sebastian achieving bronze in 20km race walk. Annu Rani finishes fourth in women's javelin, while Yoonus Shah and others advance in various track events.

Updated: 27-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:43 IST
Gulveer Singh. (Photo- OIympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
Indian athletes have made a remarkable start at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea. Leading the charge, Gulveer Singh clinched the gold in the men's 10,000 meters with a commendable time of 28:38.63, surpassing Japan's Mebuki Suzuki and Bahrain's Albert Kibichi Rop.

Meanwhile, Servin Sebastian also made his mark by securing a bronze in the men's 20 km race walk. Sebastian clocked a personal best of 1:21:14, finishing behind China's Wang Zhaozhao and Japan's Kento Yoshikawa. Amit Khatri, another Indian competitor, finished fifth in the same event.

On the women's side, javelin thrower Annu Rani narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with a throw of 58.30 meters. China's Su Lingdan took gold. Noteworthy performances also came from Yoonus Shah in the men's 1500 meters and Sarvesh Anil Kushare in high jump as they advanced to finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

