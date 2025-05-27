Dramatic Start to Day 3 at the French Open
Highlights from the third day of the French Open see several top players advancing. Australia's Alex de Minaur, Sofia Kenin of the U.S., and Russia's Mirra Andreeva reached the second round. The weather at Roland Garros was cloudy, with light showers expected. Exciting matches continue across various courts.
The third day of the French Open witnessed thrilling matches, with Australian Alex de Minaur, a ninth seed, securing his spot in the second round after defeating Serbia's Laslo Djere. Former runner-up Sofia Kenin also advanced, winning against Varvara Gracheva of France.
Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva cruised past Spain's Cristina Bucsa to make it to the next round, while the much-anticipated matches involving Daniil Medvedev and Cameron Norrie awaited. With temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius, play began under cloudy skies.
The competition intensified as former runners-up such as Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev looked to claim their first French Open titles, and Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam win.
