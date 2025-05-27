Dramatic Start to Day 3 at the French Open

The third day of the French Open witnessed thrilling matches, with Australian Alex de Minaur, a ninth seed, securing his spot in the second round after defeating Serbia's Laslo Djere. Former runner-up Sofia Kenin also advanced, winning against Varvara Gracheva of France.

Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva cruised past Spain's Cristina Bucsa to make it to the next round, while the much-anticipated matches involving Daniil Medvedev and Cameron Norrie awaited. With temperatures around 15 degrees Celsius, play began under cloudy skies.

The competition intensified as former runners-up such as Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev looked to claim their first French Open titles, and Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam win.

(With inputs from agencies.)