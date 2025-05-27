Left Menu

Pope's Playful Pep Talk: Napoli's Triumph Celebrated at Vatican

Pope Leo XVI received newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli at the Vatican, humorously acknowledging his football support and offering congratulations. Napoli's recent victory secured their fourth Scudetto title. Pope Leo emphasized the educational aspect of sports and congratulated the team, noting the importance of teamwork over individual brilliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:47 IST
Pope's Playful Pep Talk: Napoli's Triumph Celebrated at Vatican

Pope Leo XVI warmly welcomed the Serie A champions Napoli to the Vatican on Tuesday, infusing humor by acknowledging rumors of his own football preferences.

Napoli, freshly crowned after a tense victory over Cagliari, visited the pope just a day after parading through Naples. Their Scudetto win marks their fourth title, closely edging out Inter Milan. Pope Leo, reportedly an AS Roma fan, subtly quipped about media portrayals of his soccer loyalties, showcasing good spirits during the meeting.

Napoli's chairman, Aurelio De Laurentiis, presented the pope with a signed Naples jersey, acknowledging him as a star player. Coach Antonio Conte expressed deep Catholic faith, and the pontiff commended the role of collective effort and sports' educational power. Ending with blessings, Pope Leo extended his congratulations, sharing a warm message from his Naples-native cook.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025