Pope Leo XVI warmly welcomed the Serie A champions Napoli to the Vatican on Tuesday, infusing humor by acknowledging rumors of his own football preferences.

Napoli, freshly crowned after a tense victory over Cagliari, visited the pope just a day after parading through Naples. Their Scudetto win marks their fourth title, closely edging out Inter Milan. Pope Leo, reportedly an AS Roma fan, subtly quipped about media portrayals of his soccer loyalties, showcasing good spirits during the meeting.

Napoli's chairman, Aurelio De Laurentiis, presented the pope with a signed Naples jersey, acknowledging him as a star player. Coach Antonio Conte expressed deep Catholic faith, and the pontiff commended the role of collective effort and sports' educational power. Ending with blessings, Pope Leo extended his congratulations, sharing a warm message from his Naples-native cook.