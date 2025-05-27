Roglic's Rainy Retreat: A Downpour of Setbacks

In a dramatic turn of events, Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia following multiple crashes, the latest occurring in rain-soaked conditions during stage 16. Roglic, a strong contender for the title, faced his third crash in a week, jeopardizing his racing aspirations.

Italian cyclist Alessio Martinelli of VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizane was another casualty on the treacherous course. Martinelli skidded off at a corner and was transported to a hospital. According to his team, he remains conscious, and his condition is stable as they await further medical updates.

The inclement weather and challenging terrain have taken a toll on riders, highlighting the unpredictable and perilous nature of the event. Both mishaps underscore the risks faced by cyclists as they strive for victory in this prestigious race.

(With inputs from agencies.)