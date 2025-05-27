Left Menu

Roglic's Rainy Retreat: A Downpour of Setbacks

Primoz Roglic withdraws from the Giro d'Italia after suffering multiple crashes in rain-hit stages. Alessio Martinelli also crashes, currently stable in the hospital. Roglic's exit marks another setback after his previous injuries during the race, affecting his title ambitions in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:44 IST
Primoz Roglic

In a dramatic turn of events, Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia following multiple crashes, the latest occurring in rain-soaked conditions during stage 16. Roglic, a strong contender for the title, faced his third crash in a week, jeopardizing his racing aspirations.

Italian cyclist Alessio Martinelli of VF Group–Bardiani–CSF–Faizane was another casualty on the treacherous course. Martinelli skidded off at a corner and was transported to a hospital. According to his team, he remains conscious, and his condition is stable as they await further medical updates.

The inclement weather and challenging terrain have taken a toll on riders, highlighting the unpredictable and perilous nature of the event. Both mishaps underscore the risks faced by cyclists as they strive for victory in this prestigious race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

