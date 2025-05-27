Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets Mark Day 3 at French Open

Day 3 of the French Open saw notable advancements and dramatic upsets, with American Ben Shelton advancing due to Hugo Gaston's withdrawal and Briton Cameron Norrie defeating Daniil Medvedev in a grueling match. Coco Gauff and Ethan Quinn also moved forward, while Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury.

Thrills and Upsets Mark Day 3 at French Open
The third day of the French Open was packed with excitement and unexpected turns as players battled for a place in the next rounds. Kicking off the day, American 13th seed Ben Shelton advanced after Frenchman Hugo Gaston withdrew from their match, opening opportunities for further advancements.

In a surprising development, Briton Cameron Norrie stunned former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a gripping nearly four-hour match that ended with a thrilling 7-5 6-3 4-6 1-6 7-5 victory for Norrie. Coco Gauff managed a more straightforward win, defeating Australia's Olivia Gadecki in just over an hour.

Troubles arose for Bulgarian 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov as he was forced to retire from his match against American qualifier Ethan Quinn due to injury after winning the initial two sets. Meanwhile, among other notable matches, Sofia Kenin and Mirra Andreeva progressed to the second round with comfortable victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

