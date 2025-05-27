Thrills and Upsets at the French Open's Third Day

The French Open witnessed a series of thrilling matches on its third day, marked by some surprising results. American third seed Jessica Pegula clinched a straightforward victory against Romanian Anca Todoni, advancing comfortably to the second round with a 6-2 6-4 win.

A significant upset unfolded as British player Cameron Norrie stunned former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a grueling five-set battle, concluding 7-5 6-3 4-6 1-6 7-5 in nearly four hours on the clay courts.

Elsewhere, American Coco Gauff, a finalist in 2022, dispatched Australia's Olivia Gadecki 6-2 6-2 with ease. Ben Shelton progressed to the third round following Hugo Gaston's withdrawal, adding to the day's high drama and competitiveness.