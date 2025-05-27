Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets at the French Open's Third Day

The third day of the French Open saw intense matches and unexpected outcomes. American Jessica Pegula advanced with ease, while Cameron Norrie stunned Daniil Medvedev. Coco Gauff triumphed against Olivia Gadecki, and Ben Shelton progressed due to Hugo Gaston's withdrawal. The day was marked by competitive spirit and surprises.

The French Open witnessed a series of thrilling matches on its third day, marked by some surprising results. American third seed Jessica Pegula clinched a straightforward victory against Romanian Anca Todoni, advancing comfortably to the second round with a 6-2 6-4 win.

A significant upset unfolded as British player Cameron Norrie stunned former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a grueling five-set battle, concluding 7-5 6-3 4-6 1-6 7-5 in nearly four hours on the clay courts.

Elsewhere, American Coco Gauff, a finalist in 2022, dispatched Australia's Olivia Gadecki 6-2 6-2 with ease. Ben Shelton progressed to the third round following Hugo Gaston's withdrawal, adding to the day's high drama and competitiveness.

