Thrilling Matches and Upsets: Highlights from French Open Day Three

Day three of the French Open saw intense competition as top seeds like Djokovic, Rublev, and Pegula advanced. Meanwhile, notable upsets included Cameron Norrie defeating Medvedev, and Magdalena Frech eliminating Jabeur. The tournament continues as past runners-up and title contenders strive towards the coveted Grand Slam title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:46 IST
The third day of the French Open brought exhilarating matches at Roland Garros. Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev overcame Lloyd Harris, moving forward with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory. In other key matches, Czech 19th seed Jakub Mensik rebounded to defeat Alexandre Muller, and Polish 25th seed Magdalena Frech surprised audiences by knocking out Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Notably, Novak Djokovic, in pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam title, secured a straight-sets win against Mackenzie McDonald. American third seed Jessica Pegula also advanced comfortably, while unexpected outcomes included Briton Cameron Norrie defeating Daniil Medvedev after an intense four-hour battle.

Despite forecasts of light night showers, play proceeded smoothly under cloudy skies. Upcoming matches feature players like Coco Gauff and title contender Mirra Andreeva as they continue their campaigns. The French Open remains a spectacle of athletic prowess and unpredictability, promising more thrilling tennis action in the days ahead.

