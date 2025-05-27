Djokovic's Dominant Start: Serbian Ace Sweeps Past McDonald at French Open

Novak Djokovic showcased his enduring prowess as he began his 2025 French Open journey by overpowering Mackenzie McDonald in a commanding first-round match. The Serbian tennis legend claimed victory with a straight-set win of 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 inside Court Philippe-Chatrier, three days after winning his 100th tour-level title.

At 38, Djokovic's sustained dominance remains evident, marking his impressive record in Paris. Since needing four sets against Evgeny Korolev in 2010, Djokovic has not dropped a set in a French Open opener. He expressed deep appreciation for playing on the esteemed court, attributing his strong performance to cherished memories, including his Olympic triumph last year.

Despite challenging conditions with strong winds and rain necessitating the roof's closure, Djokovic continued his relentless play. McDonald managed to break Djokovic's serve once during the encounter but ultimately succumbed to the Serbian's consistent and deep baseline rallies. Having previously withdrawn due to a knee injury, Djokovic's quest for history persists, driven by a profound passion for the sport and a desire to etch his name in tennis history further.

(With inputs from agencies.)