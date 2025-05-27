Kohli Sets Unprecedented 9,000-Run Record with IPL Triumph

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star player, Virat Kohli, has surpassed the 9,000-run milestone across the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Champions League T20 (CLT20) within a single franchise. Kohli achieved this feat during RCB's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium.

The 36-year-old cricketing icon dethroned former Australian batsman David Warner from the top spot with his eighth fifty of the season. In the process, Kohli enhanced his standing as the RCB's top run-scorer in both the IPL and the now-defunct CLT20. Over 280 matches, Kohli has amassed 9,030 runs, featuring eight centuries and 65 fifties, with an impressive strike rate of 133.69.

While Kohli's stellar IPL record includes 8,606 runs in 265 matches, his 54-run innings against Lucknow highlighted his dominance. Despite falling short against the bowling of Avesh Khan, Kohli's effort was instrumental in RCB's pursuit of a formidable 228-run target, marking another historic chapter in IPL history.

