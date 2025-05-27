Left Menu

Kohli Sets Unprecedented 9,000-Run Record with IPL Triumph

Virat Kohli becomes the first player to amass over 9,000 runs for a single franchise across IPL and CLT20. His remarkable innings against Lucknow Super Giants marked his eighth fifty this season, surpassing David Warner for the most half-centuries in IPL history, as he led RCB's chase in spectacular fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:34 IST
Kohli Sets Unprecedented 9,000-Run Record with IPL Triumph
Virat Kohli (Photo: IPL/BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star player, Virat Kohli, has surpassed the 9,000-run milestone across the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Champions League T20 (CLT20) within a single franchise. Kohli achieved this feat during RCB's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium.

The 36-year-old cricketing icon dethroned former Australian batsman David Warner from the top spot with his eighth fifty of the season. In the process, Kohli enhanced his standing as the RCB's top run-scorer in both the IPL and the now-defunct CLT20. Over 280 matches, Kohli has amassed 9,030 runs, featuring eight centuries and 65 fifties, with an impressive strike rate of 133.69.

While Kohli's stellar IPL record includes 8,606 runs in 265 matches, his 54-run innings against Lucknow highlighted his dominance. Despite falling short against the bowling of Avesh Khan, Kohli's effort was instrumental in RCB's pursuit of a formidable 228-run target, marking another historic chapter in IPL history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025