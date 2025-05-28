Left Menu

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal Secures Future with Long-Term Contract

Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal has extended his contract with the club until 2031, following an impressive season with 18 goals and 25 assists. Reports suggest Yamal could become the highest-paid player on the team if he meets certain performance metrics. He's a contender for the Ballon d’Or.

Barcelona announced that their teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, has signed a contract extension keeping him with the club until 2031.

The 17-year-old forward, whose previous contract was set to expire in 2026, played a key role in helping Barcelona clinch both LaLiga and the Copa del Rey by scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists over 55 matches this season.

Local media speculate that Yamal could become the team's highest-paid player, contingent on meeting performance-related targets. Following his stellar performances, the young Spaniard is also a contender for this year's Ballon d'Or.

(With inputs from agencies.)

