Dramatic Showdown at Norway Chess: A Thrilling Battle of Minds

Teenage world champion D Gukesh continues to face challenges in the Norway Chess tournament, losing again, this time to fellow Indian player Arjun Erigaisi. Despite a thrilling effort, Gukesh succumbed after 62 moves. Erigaisi's victory follows a successful game against China's top player, solidifying his impressive performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:03 IST
Dramatic Showdown at Norway Chess: A Thrilling Battle of Minds
In a hard-fought battle at the distinguished Norway Chess tournament, India's young chess prodigy, D Gukesh, faced another setback. He suffered his second consecutive loss, this time against compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, failing to score any points after two rounds.

Just a day after a riveting clash with Magnus Carlsen, Gukesh struggled against Erigaisi, who capitalized on some early errors made by the world champion. Despite making strategic moves, Gukesh was pushed to resign after 62 intense moves.

Erigaisi, justifying his tournament invitation, has remained a formidable opponent, even besting China's No.1 Wei Yi. As the tournament progresses, Gukesh is set to face American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, while Erigaisi prepares for a match against Fabiano Caruana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

