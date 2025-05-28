Left Menu

Farewell to 'La Bruja': An Icon of Estudiantes and Football Legend

Juan Ramon 'La Bruja' Veron, a revered player for Estudiantes de La Plata and winner of three Copa Libertadores titles, has died at 81. Known for his legendary goal against Manchester United, he was a symbol of commitment and humility. Veron also played in Greece and Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 02:27 IST
Argentine football legend Juan Ramon "La Bruja" Veron has passed away at the age of 81, Estudiantes de La Plata announced on Tuesday. Veron is celebrated for his pivotal role in Estudiantes' golden era during the late 1960s, securing three consecutive Copa Libertadores titles from 1968 to 1970.

He etched his name in Argentina's football history with a memorable goal against Manchester United, leading to the 1968 Intercontinental Cup victory. Estudiantes mourns the loss of an icon, describing him as an "eternal symbol of commitment, humility, and belonging."

Veron also played for Panathinaikos in Greece and clubs in Colombia before nurturing young talents in Estudiantes' youth divisions. Continuing his football legacy, he was the father of Estudiantes' current president, Juan Sebastian Veron.

(With inputs from agencies.)

