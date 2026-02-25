Left Menu

Manchester United Scores a Profit Amid Financial Reforms

Manchester United reported a profit in Q2 due to cost-cutting measures. Despite lower sponsorship and ticket sales, the club's financial strategies are yielding positive results. Interim manager Michael Carrick's leadership has improved on-field performance, boosting their chances for the UEFA Champions League in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:49 IST
Manchester United Scores a Profit Amid Financial Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United has announced a return to profitability in the second quarter, a result attributed to stringent cost-cutting strategies. These include job cuts and reduced staff perks, marking a turnaround after six years of financial losses.

Omar Berrada, the CEO, noted that the club's off-pitch transformations are positively impacting costs and overall profitability. On the field, under the guidance of interim manager Michael Carrick, United has emerged as a formidable force in the English Premier League this year, positioning them for a UEFA Champions League spot.

However, the financial outlook isn't entirely rosy, as the club's debt increased by 37% to 295.7 million pounds by the end of 2025. Nonetheless, United projects an annual revenue between 640 million and 660 million pounds with profits expected around 180 to 200 million pounds.

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Turn in Ranji Trophy: J&K Skipper Fined for Head-Butting Incident

Dramatic Turn in Ranji Trophy: J&K Skipper Fined for Head-Butting Incident

 Global
2
Parliamentary Affairs Ministry to Lead Discussions Amidst Political Tensions

Parliamentary Affairs Ministry to Lead Discussions Amidst Political Tensions

 India
3
Arrest of Former Intelligence Chief Reignites 2019 Easter Bombings Probe

Arrest of Former Intelligence Chief Reignites 2019 Easter Bombings Probe

 Sri Lanka
4
Samson's Potential Inclusion as India Prepares for Crunch T20 Clash Against Zimbabwe

Samson's Potential Inclusion as India Prepares for Crunch T20 Clash Against ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026