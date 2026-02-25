Manchester United Scores a Profit Amid Financial Reforms

Manchester United has announced a return to profitability in the second quarter, a result attributed to stringent cost-cutting strategies. These include job cuts and reduced staff perks, marking a turnaround after six years of financial losses.

Omar Berrada, the CEO, noted that the club's off-pitch transformations are positively impacting costs and overall profitability. On the field, under the guidance of interim manager Michael Carrick, United has emerged as a formidable force in the English Premier League this year, positioning them for a UEFA Champions League spot.

However, the financial outlook isn't entirely rosy, as the club's debt increased by 37% to 295.7 million pounds by the end of 2025. Nonetheless, United projects an annual revenue between 640 million and 660 million pounds with profits expected around 180 to 200 million pounds.