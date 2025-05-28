Left Menu

Drama in the Courthouse: Judge Steps Down in Maradona's Trial

A judge in the high-profile trial over Diego Maradona's death has stepped down due to ethical concerns, adding uncertainty to the case. The trial involves seven medical professionals accused of negligent homicide. The proceedings have been paused, awaiting a new judge's appointment for continuation.

28-05-2025
The legal proceedings surrounding the death of iconic footballer Diego Maradona hit a snag when Judge Julieta Makintach recused herself from the case. Accusations of ethical misconduct arose after footage showed her interacting with a documentary crew during the trial.

The case, which involves seven medical professionals facing negligent homicide charges, has now been adjourned. The defense of the defendants revolves around denying the charges related to Maradona's care before his death from heart failure in late 2020.

Complications in the trial arise from testimonies by family, doctors, and others, while over 190 witnesses are expected to be called. This development injects further uncertainty into the proceedings of the case.

