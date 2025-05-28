Left Menu

Historic Upsets and Surprises at Norway Chess

D Gukesh faced intense challenges in Norway Chess, losing to Arjun Erigaisi who is now joint leader. Hikaru Nakamura stunned Magnus Carlsen in an Armageddon thriller. Anna Muzychuk and other female players shone in their matches, while the unique scoring system added intrigue to this dynamic tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 28-05-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Norway

The Norway Chess tournament witnessed a series of surprising outcomes as World champion D Gukesh fell to compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the second round. This setback placed Gukesh at the bottom of the points table, while Erigaisi climbed to a joint lead with American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura.

Nakamura delivered a remarkable performance, stunning the chess world by defeating Magnus Carlsen in the thrilling Armageddon tie-breaker. Erigaisi, surprising many with his dominance, forced Gukesh into a difficult position, eventually securing victory over his younger rival.

In the women's matches, Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk claimed a significant win against Koneru Humpy, showcasing methodical precision in her gameplay. Meanwhile, the unique scoring system of the tournament, where players compete for extra points in Armageddon following draws, added to the high stakes and excitement of Norway Chess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

