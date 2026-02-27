U.S. Embassy Personnel Ordered to Leave Israel Amid Heightened Tensions
The United States has authorized the departure of some embassy personnel and their families from Israel due to safety risks. The U.S. embassy has warned of further travel restrictions for government employees and recommended U.S. citizens consider leaving while commercial flights are available.
In light of escalating tensions in Israel, the United States has permitted certain embassy personnel and their families to leave the country, citing safety concerns. This decision was announced by the U.S. embassy via a statement on X, emphasizing heightened alertness amidst the ongoing situation.
The statement further noted potential travel limitations for U.S. government staff and their kin in various regions, including Jerusalem's Old City and the West Bank. These restrictions could be imposed without prior notice, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the current climate.
Amid these developments, the embassy is urging American citizens to consider departing Israel while commercial flights remain operational, highlighting the precarious security environment that has instigated these precautionary measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
