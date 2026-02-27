Abhishek Sharma's Resurgence: Silencing Critics with a Stellar Knock

In a triumphant comeback, Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma silenced his critics with a dazzling performance, scoring a crucial 55 off 30 balls in India's 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. Previously struggling with form, Sharma's performance was lauded by former captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar expressed surprise at Sharma's newfound defensive techniques, praising him for his composed and methodical approach at the crease. This performance marks a steep learning curve for the player, who managed to shake off a series of unsuccessful outings.

Further reflecting on India's strategy, Gavaskar pointed out the team's adjustments after a tough match against South Africa. He emphasized the importance of a mixed batting order and cautioned India to prepare for the West Indies' potent batting line-up in their upcoming fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)