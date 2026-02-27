Drones Deployed: Taliban-Pakistan Tensions Soar
The Afghan Taliban has used drones to launch airstrikes on military targets in Pakistan, according to Afghan defense officials. Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities reported thwarting a drone attack by Pakistani Taliban militants with no casualties or damages, heightening tensions between the two neighboring countries.
The Afghan Taliban carried out drone airstrikes against military targets in Pakistan, stated the Taliban's defense ministry and a government spokesperson on Friday, as ongoing hostilities persisted between the two nations.
Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that Pakistani Taliban militants attempted drone attacks within Pakistan. However, these drones were intercepted by advanced anti-drone systems, preventing any casualties or structural damage.
This incident adds to the escalating tensions along the Afghan-Pakistan border, raising concerns about increased military confrontations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
