Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Peace Laws in Turkey

Jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan has urged for peace-related laws in Turkey to facilitate democratic integration. His statement, supporting a recently approved road map by the Turkish parliament, emphasizes legal reforms alongside PKK disarmament. The PKK, previously seeking an independent state, now advocates for Kurdish autonomy and rights.

27-02-2026
Jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan, on Friday, advocated the implementation of peace-related laws to ensure democratic integration in Turkey. The statement was read a year after Ocalan called for the disbandment of his Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), sparking hopes for ending a conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives.

Ocalan's call aligns with a road map approved by a Turkish parliamentary commission, suggesting legal reforms to complement the PKK's disarmament. Although details on the implementation remain unclear, the transition to a democratic society requires 'laws of peace' with political, social, economic, and cultural aspects, according to Ocalan's statement.

The Democratic Society Party (DEM) leaders, involved in this peace process, emphasized the necessity for the government to take meaningful actions, especially concerning language, cultural, and religious freedoms. Despite PKK's symbolic gesture of burning weapons last year, clarity on complete disarmament is still awaited.

