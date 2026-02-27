WCL's Game-Changing Discovery: Rare Earth Elements Unveiled in Maharashtra Mines
Western Coalfields Limited, headquartered in Nagpur, has discovered eight significant strategic minerals in its six mines, including rare earth elements and critical minerals. This breakthrough positions WCL to diversify beyond coal into critical mineral extraction, expanding its role in various technological industries and ensuring long-term sustainability.
Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), based in Nagpur, has reported a significant discovery of rare earth elements and critical minerals within six of its Maharashtrian mines.
These findings cover eight strategic minerals, such as Potash, Tellurium, and Titanium, each having important industrial applications in sectors like solar energy, aerospace, and electronics.
This breakthrough paves the way for WCL to diversify its operations from coal to critical mineral extraction, bolstering India's technological ecosystem with resource sustainability and economic growth.
