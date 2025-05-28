Left Menu

João Fonseca: Rising Star Shines in French Open Debut

João Fonseca, an 18-year-old tennis prodigy from Brazil, is making waves in Grand Slam tournaments. Recently, at the French Open, he defeated Hubert Hurkacz, the 30th seed, exhibiting powerful gameplay. Fonseca's victory thrilled a large crowd and added to his reputation as an emerging talent in the tennis world.

Updated: 28-05-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:52 IST
João Fonseca, the young tennis sensation from Brazil, has captivated audiences and continues to outshine his seeded opponents at Grand Slam events.

During his first French Open appearance, Fonseca commanded attention on Court 7, where a crowd exceeding its 1,500-person capacity cheered him on. The 18-year-old swiftly overcame 30th-seed Hubert Hurkacz with a score of 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in a display of skill that belied his years.

Fonseca's remarkable performance, characterized by a greater number of winners than errors, showcased his potential as a future champion, much to the delight of Brazilian supporters seeking a star player since the days of Gustavo Kuerten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

