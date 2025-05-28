João Fonseca: Rising Star Shines in French Open Debut

João Fonseca, the young tennis sensation from Brazil, has captivated audiences and continues to outshine his seeded opponents at Grand Slam events.

During his first French Open appearance, Fonseca commanded attention on Court 7, where a crowd exceeding its 1,500-person capacity cheered him on. The 18-year-old swiftly overcame 30th-seed Hubert Hurkacz with a score of 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in a display of skill that belied his years.

Fonseca's remarkable performance, characterized by a greater number of winners than errors, showcased his potential as a future champion, much to the delight of Brazilian supporters seeking a star player since the days of Gustavo Kuerten.

