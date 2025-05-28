Left Menu

RCB's Royal Chase: Thrilling Victory Against Lucknow

RCB's Mayank Agarwal emphasized the importance of a strong start in the power play to chase big targets. Key performances by Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Jitesh Sharma led RCB to a dramatic victory over Lucknow Super Giants, achieving one of the highest chases in IPL history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:09 IST
RCB's Royal Chase: Thrilling Victory Against Lucknow
Mayank Agarwal. (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a spectacular performance as they defeated the Lucknow Super Giants with a six-wicket triumph, concluding the final group stage match of the Indian Premier League's 18th season. A notable highlight of the match was the strategic start provided by RCB's Phil Salt and Virat Kohli during the power play.

After the game, RCB batter Mayank Agarwal stressed the crucial importance of a solid beginning when pursuing a large total, a sentiment that was echoed throughout their successful chase of Lucknow's substantial 228-run target. Agarwal highlighted the consistent appearances of Salt and Kohli in setting the tone early on, praising their teamwork across consecutive matches.

Acknowledging both the challenge and the triumph, Agarwal praised the RCB bowlers for their commendable efforts despite the tough conditions, stating, "It was a good pitch, and while we could have had better luck, our bowlers bowled well to hold off Lucknow's attack." The game sees RCB move to second in the standings, setting up a clash with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025