Rishabh Pant Faces Heavy Fine Amid IPL Over-rate Controversy

In a recent turn of events during the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has been slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 30 lakh. This penalty comes as a result of his team's failure to maintain the required over rate in their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The rest of the team's playing XI, including a designated Impact Player, were also handed penalties amounting to Rs 12 lakh each for the infraction. This incident marks Pant's third over-rate offence in the ongoing season, as per the IPL's stringent Code of Conduct.

Despite Pant's impressive 118 not out off 61 balls, his efforts were in vain as the hosts suffered a six-wicket defeat. This loss, however, paved the way for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to progress to Qualifier 1, where they will face Punjab Kings on Thursday in Chandigarh.