Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Faces Heavy Fine Amid IPL Over-rate Controversy

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 30 lakh for a slow over rate during a recent IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His teammates, including an Impact Player, received fines of Rs 12 lakh each. This marked Pant's third offence of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:10 IST
Rishabh Pant Faces Heavy Fine Amid IPL Over-rate Controversy
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent turn of events during the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has been slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 30 lakh. This penalty comes as a result of his team's failure to maintain the required over rate in their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The rest of the team's playing XI, including a designated Impact Player, were also handed penalties amounting to Rs 12 lakh each for the infraction. This incident marks Pant's third over-rate offence in the ongoing season, as per the IPL's stringent Code of Conduct.

Despite Pant's impressive 118 not out off 61 balls, his efforts were in vain as the hosts suffered a six-wicket defeat. This loss, however, paved the way for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to progress to Qualifier 1, where they will face Punjab Kings on Thursday in Chandigarh.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025