Delhi FC and SC Bengaluru Escape Relegation Pending Appeal

Delhi FC and Sporting Club Bengaluru have temporarily avoided relegation from the I-League. The AIFF's Appeal Committee has paused their relegation while reviewing their challenges against the disciplinary panel's decision. The process and fairness of the original ruling are under scrutiny, stressing potential penal impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi FC and Sporting Club Bengaluru have been granted a provisional stay on their relegation from the I-League by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Appeal Committee. The move postpones any drop until a final verdict on their grievances against the disciplinary panel's ruling is delivered.

The clubs initially faced demotion based on their positions in the 2024–25 I-League standings, finishing in the last two slots. Chaired by Justice (Retd.) Rajesh Tandon, the Appeal Committee decided to halt the relegation process, recognizing that procedural oversight and broader penal consequences warranted further deliberation.

Bengaluru's appeal cited Namdhari FC fielding an ineligible player and the AIFF Disciplinary Committee's failure to consider essential regulations. Delhi FC questioned the integrity of their relegation decision, reflecting past instances where relegation was omitted. The appeals are set for further hearings at the AIFF office in New Delhi on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

