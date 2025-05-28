Highlights in Sports: From Tennis Tensions to Baseball Bliss

Tennis fans witnessed a gripping start to the French Open as Coco Gauff rebounded from forgetting her rackets to achieve a convincing first-round victory, highlighting her championship intent. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev's journey ended sooner than anticipated amid challenging weather conditions. Novak Djokovic, however, kept his eyes on a historic 25th Grand Slam title.

In Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani set the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers with an explosive first-pitch home run, helping the team secure a win over the Cleveland Guardians. Ohtani's performance not only put him ahead in the league's home run standings but also reinforced his growing legend.

The sports landscape also dealt with personal challenges as Mary Lou Retton faced legal issues with a DUI charge, while Shawn Kemp's legal troubles involved a guilty plea for second-degree assault. While the WNBA addressed unsubstantiated fan misconduct, Demaryius Thomas was honored posthumously by the Denver Broncos.