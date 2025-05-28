England's ODI Squad Faces Uncertainty Ahead of West Indies Series

Heather Knight, a pivotal figure in England's cricket squad, is doubtful for the ODI series beginning May 30 in Derby due to a troubling hamstring injury. Alice Capsey, an all-rounder, has been added to the 16-player group to cover for the former captain, as reported by the ICC.

Knight sustained her injury during the final T20I match against West Indies. The England team is anxiously waiting for the scan results to confirm her participation in the upcoming 50-over games. Although Capsey participated in all three T20I matches, her role was limited as she scored only four runs and did not bowl.

Pacer Lauren Filer joins the ODI squad after recovering from a knee injury. She has been absent from international play since facing Australia earlier this year. Filer's inclusion is part of a strategic plan for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, set to take place in India.

The upcoming series against West Indies, followed by matches with India, are pivotal for England's World Cup strategies, said new coach Charlotte Edwards. Edwards stressed the importance of these games, aiming to perfect the team's balance before the tournament.

The player roster for the series includes Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, and several others, with Knight waiting on her fitness clearance.