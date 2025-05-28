Left Menu

BCCI's Bold Move: Honoring Indian Armed Forces at IPL 2025 Final

Gautam Gambhir applauds BCCI for honoring Indian Armed Forces' chiefs at IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad, a gesture celebrating Operation Sindoor's success. The IPL, briefly suspended due to cross-border tensions, sees Punjab Kings leading. Key matches include PBKS vs. RCB and MI vs. GT in Mullanpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:34 IST
Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable gesture of unity and respect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited the chiefs of all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces to the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The prestigious event is scheduled for June 3 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The decision follows the successful conclusion of Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which eliminated over 100 militants from various terror outfits. IPL play resumed after a temporary suspension amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions. Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian cricket team, hailed BCCI's inviting gesture as a symbol of the nation's salute to its armed forces.

The IPL 2025 tournament has so far seen the Punjab Kings (PBKS) secure their position at the top, earning a place in the qualifiers. Key upcoming matches include PBKS vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 29 and the Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Titans eliminator on May 30 in Mullanpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

