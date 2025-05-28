Karun Nair's Resilience: Bouncing Back from the Brink

In 2018, cricketer Karun Nair faced a career crisis despite scoring a rare triple century in Tests. With limited opportunities that year, frustrations mounted. Enter mind coach Shree Advani, who guided him through self-doubt, helping to restore his confidence and promise for future cricket accolades.

Shree, the brother of champion cueist Pankaj Advani, admired Nair's commitment and worked together for a year. Karun expressed his dedication through persistent efforts, which eventually led to his call-up for the Test squad against England, an opportunity he had yearned for amid career setbacks.

Nair's journey underscores the athlete's relentless spirit. In 2022, he expressed his desperation for a chance on social media. Now, with renewed opportunities, his comeback story is testament to perseverance, as he navigates a successful return to the sport after his arduous hiatus.