Left Menu

Epic Showdowns and Surprises at French Open Day 4

The French Open's fourth day brought intense matches and surprising results, including notable victories by Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, and Aryna Sabalenka. The event underscored the unpredictable nature of tennis, with upsets and comebacks defining the day's play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 01:00 IST
Epic Showdowns and Surprises at French Open Day 4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The fourth day of the French Open was marked by thrilling matchups and unexpected results. Elena Rybakina and Dayana Yastremska both secured straight-set victories, propelling them to the third round. Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko and Aryna Sabalenka displayed their formidable skills to advance further into the tournament.

In a match filled with drama, Matteo Gigante caused a major upset by defeating former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas. The day also witnessed veteran performances as Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz overcame their opponents to continue their impressive runs at Roland Garros.

Amid rain interruptions, players like Tommy Paul and Nuno Borges demonstrated resilience, battling through challenging conditions. The day highlighted both the enduring talent and emerging stars in the world of tennis as they competed for glory at this prestigious Grand Slam event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025