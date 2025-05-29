Epic Showdowns and Surprises at French Open Day 4

The fourth day of the French Open was marked by thrilling matchups and unexpected results. Elena Rybakina and Dayana Yastremska both secured straight-set victories, propelling them to the third round. Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko and Aryna Sabalenka displayed their formidable skills to advance further into the tournament.

In a match filled with drama, Matteo Gigante caused a major upset by defeating former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas. The day also witnessed veteran performances as Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz overcame their opponents to continue their impressive runs at Roland Garros.

Amid rain interruptions, players like Tommy Paul and Nuno Borges demonstrated resilience, battling through challenging conditions. The day highlighted both the enduring talent and emerging stars in the world of tennis as they competed for glory at this prestigious Grand Slam event.

