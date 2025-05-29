Left Menu

Dramatic Third Round Advances and Upsets at the French Open

The fourth day of the French Open saw thrilling matches as Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe, and others progressed to the third round. Matteo Gigante caused an upset by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas. Meanwhile, rain temporarily halted action on the outdoor courts, adding unexpected drama to an exciting day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 02:34 IST
Dramatic Third Round Advances and Upsets at the French Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The fourth day of the French Open was marked by thrilling matches and significant upsets as players fought for their place in the third round. Danish 10th seed Holger Rune secured a victory against American wildcard Emilio Nava, while Frances Tiafoe breezed past Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

In a surprising turn, Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante defeated former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas, marking a highlight of the day's competition. Meanwhile, rain played its part in the drama, temporarily suspending matches on the outdoor courts and adding tension to the proceedings at Roland Garros.

As some matches resumed, the event continued with notable performances from Grand Slam veterans and newcomers alike, ensuring that the fourth day of play at the French Open was filled with suspense and high-stakes tennis. The tournament promises more excitement as players advance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025