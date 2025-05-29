Dramatic Third Round Advances and Upsets at the French Open

The fourth day of the French Open was marked by thrilling matches and significant upsets as players fought for their place in the third round. Danish 10th seed Holger Rune secured a victory against American wildcard Emilio Nava, while Frances Tiafoe breezed past Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

In a surprising turn, Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante defeated former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas, marking a highlight of the day's competition. Meanwhile, rain played its part in the drama, temporarily suspending matches on the outdoor courts and adding tension to the proceedings at Roland Garros.

As some matches resumed, the event continued with notable performances from Grand Slam veterans and newcomers alike, ensuring that the fourth day of play at the French Open was filled with suspense and high-stakes tennis. The tournament promises more excitement as players advance further.

(With inputs from agencies.)