Ratnagiri Jets Appoint Devieka Palshikaar as Lead Performance Coach for MPL Season 3

In a strategic move, Ratnagiri Jets, the reigning champions of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), have announced the appointment of Devieka Palshikaar as the Lead Performance Coach for both their men's and women's teams. Set to take the helm just ahead of Season 3, Palshikaar's integration into the coaching staff is anticipated to bring renewed vigor and expertise to the franchise's ambitious plans.

The upcoming season, commencing on June 4, 2025, sees the men's team defending their title against Eagle Nashik Titans, while the women's team makes its debut against Raigad Royals on June 5 in the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL). Palshikaar, a former India international, boasts a notable coaching repertoire, having served as the Batting Coach for the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League and as the Head Coach of the Kerala Senior Women's Team, where she played a crucial role in mentoring India's budding cricket talent.

As she steps into her new role, Palshikaar collaborates closely with Head Coach Ranjit Pande on strategic initiatives, performance enhancement, and comprehensive match strategies. Her extensive experience and previous collaboration with players like Smriti Mandhana are poised to fortify the franchise's player mentorship and team cohesion. Praful Chandawarkar, CEO of Ratnagiri Jets, emphasizes the franchise's long-term vision for sustainable talent development, underscored by JetSynthesys' 'Jets Club' initiative aimed at grassroots cricket promotion across Maharashtra. With Palshikaar at the forefront, the franchise not only aims for remarkable performances this season but also aims to inspire the next generation of cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)