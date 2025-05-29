Left Menu

Ponting Backs Arshdeep Singh for England Test Debut Amid India's Bowling Changes

Ricky Ponting advocates for Arshdeep Singh's inclusion in India's Test squad against England, praising his technical skills and previous county cricket experience. With Jasprit Bumrah likely sidelined, Arshdeep's left-arm pace could bring a distinctive advantage. His domestic performance underscores his readiness to excel in the red-ball format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:03 IST
Ponting Backs Arshdeep Singh for England Test Debut Amid India's Bowling Changes
Arshdeep Singh (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move ahead of their high-profile Test series against England, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has thrown his support behind Arshdeep Singh for a spot in India's Test squad. The series opener is slated for June 20 at Headingley.

Arshdeep, India's top T20I wicket-taker with 26 scalps, has yet to earn his first Test cap but has impressed Ponting during their time with Punjab Kings in the IPL's current season. Ponting lauds Arshdeep's character, work ethic, and technical prowess, suggesting he could be an invaluable asset for Test captain Shubman Gill.

With Jasprit Bumrah likely unavailable, Arshdeep's inclusion could provide India with a much-needed point of difference in England. His stint with Kent in the County Championship demonstrated his ability to adapt and thrive in English conditions, making him a formidable contender for the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

