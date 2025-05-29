Ponting Backs Arshdeep Singh for England Test Debut Amid India's Bowling Changes

In a strategic move ahead of their high-profile Test series against England, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has thrown his support behind Arshdeep Singh for a spot in India's Test squad. The series opener is slated for June 20 at Headingley.

Arshdeep, India's top T20I wicket-taker with 26 scalps, has yet to earn his first Test cap but has impressed Ponting during their time with Punjab Kings in the IPL's current season. Ponting lauds Arshdeep's character, work ethic, and technical prowess, suggesting he could be an invaluable asset for Test captain Shubman Gill.

With Jasprit Bumrah likely unavailable, Arshdeep's inclusion could provide India with a much-needed point of difference in England. His stint with Kent in the County Championship demonstrated his ability to adapt and thrive in English conditions, making him a formidable contender for the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)