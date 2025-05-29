Thrills and Upsets at French Open: Day 5 Highlights

Day 5 of the French Open delivered excitement and surprises for tennis fans. French 14th seed, Arthur Fils, captivated local supporters with a memorable five-set triumph over Spain's Jaume Munar, treating the crowd to over four hours of intense tennis action.

Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha pulled off a stunning comeback against the 19th seed, Jakob Mensik. After losing the first two sets, Rocha rallied to win 2-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, proving his resilience and determination in what is his first main draw Grand Slam experience.

Among other significant matches, American third seed Jessica Pegula progressed after defeating Ann Li, while Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva overcame Ashlyn Krueger. Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik also shocked ninth seed Alex de Minaur to advance to the next round, marking a day rich in thrilling tennis encounters.

