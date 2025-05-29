Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets at French Open: Day 5 Highlights

Day 5 of the French Open provided thrilling matches and notable upsets. Arthur Fils delighted home fans with a dramatic victory over Jaume Munar. Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha staged an impressive comeback to defeat 19th seed Jakob Mensik. Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, and Alexander Bublik also secured hard-fought wins.

Day 5 of the French Open delivered excitement and surprises for tennis fans. French 14th seed, Arthur Fils, captivated local supporters with a memorable five-set triumph over Spain's Jaume Munar, treating the crowd to over four hours of intense tennis action.

Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha pulled off a stunning comeback against the 19th seed, Jakob Mensik. After losing the first two sets, Rocha rallied to win 2-6, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, proving his resilience and determination in what is his first main draw Grand Slam experience.

Among other significant matches, American third seed Jessica Pegula progressed after defeating Ann Li, while Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva overcame Ashlyn Krueger. Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik also shocked ninth seed Alex de Minaur to advance to the next round, marking a day rich in thrilling tennis encounters.

