Indian Athletes Shine at Asian Athletics Championships

India's Jyothi Yarraji and Avinash Sable secured gold medals at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships. Jyothi set a new championship record in the 100m hurdles, while Sable ended a 36-year gold drought in the men's steeplechase. The Indian 4x400m men's relay team also excelled, advancing to the finals.

Updated: 29-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the 26th Asian Athletics Championships, India's Jyothi Yarraji and Avinash Sable won gold in their respective events, making impressive contributions to the country's athletics prowess.

Jyothi set a new championship record with a timing of 12.96 seconds in the 100m hurdles, defending her title remarkably. Avinash Sable's victory in the men's steeplechase was India's first gold in the event in 36 years.

The Indian 4x400m men's relay team, featuring Rince Joseph, Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, and Mohit Kumar, put forth their best effort to enter the finals, topping their heat. Meanwhile, in the women's 10,000m final, Sanjeevani Jadhav delivered a season's best performance, finishing in fifth place.

