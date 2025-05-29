Indian Athletes Shine at Asian Athletics Championships

At the 26th Asian Athletics Championships, India's Jyothi Yarraji and Avinash Sable won gold in their respective events, making impressive contributions to the country's athletics prowess.

Jyothi set a new championship record with a timing of 12.96 seconds in the 100m hurdles, defending her title remarkably. Avinash Sable's victory in the men's steeplechase was India's first gold in the event in 36 years.

The Indian 4x400m men's relay team, featuring Rince Joseph, Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil Saji, and Mohit Kumar, put forth their best effort to enter the finals, topping their heat. Meanwhile, in the women's 10,000m final, Sanjeevani Jadhav delivered a season's best performance, finishing in fifth place.