Tennis Stars Call for Shorter Season to Prevent Burnout

Tennis star Alex De Minaur exited the French Open on Thursday and voiced concerns about the taxing tennis calendar, insisting it needs to be shortened to prevent player burnout. The competitive circuit, which starts just 33 days after the Davis Cup Finals, leaves players with minimal rest and recovery time.

Casper Ruud, a twice French Open finalist, echoed these concerns, likening the ATP ranking system to a 'rat race'. He expressed frustration over the obligation to participate in mandatory events despite carrying injuries. The harsh penalties for not attending, such as losing a portion of the year-end bonus, forces players to compete in unhealthy conditions.

Ruud's unexpected loss to Nuno Borges highlighted these issues, with the Norwegian struggling with knee pain. He emphasized the negative impact of the demanding schedule on players' health and career longevity. Reuters has reached out to ATP for comment on these mounting concerns from the players.

(With inputs from agencies.)