Left Menu

Tennis Stars Call for Shorter Season to Prevent Burnout

Alex De Minaur and other tennis players are advocating for a shorter tennis season to prevent physical and mental burnout. The demanding calendar's structure often forces players to compete while injured, risking their health and careers. The current system is likened to a 'rat race' by players like Casper Ruud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:30 IST
Tennis Stars Call for Shorter Season to Prevent Burnout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tennis star Alex De Minaur exited the French Open on Thursday and voiced concerns about the taxing tennis calendar, insisting it needs to be shortened to prevent player burnout. The competitive circuit, which starts just 33 days after the Davis Cup Finals, leaves players with minimal rest and recovery time.

Casper Ruud, a twice French Open finalist, echoed these concerns, likening the ATP ranking system to a 'rat race'. He expressed frustration over the obligation to participate in mandatory events despite carrying injuries. The harsh penalties for not attending, such as losing a portion of the year-end bonus, forces players to compete in unhealthy conditions.

Ruud's unexpected loss to Nuno Borges highlighted these issues, with the Norwegian struggling with knee pain. He emphasized the negative impact of the demanding schedule on players' health and career longevity. Reuters has reached out to ATP for comment on these mounting concerns from the players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025