Mistrial Declared in Maradona Case: Global Sports Icon's Death on Hold

An Argentine court declared a mistrial in the high-profile case against seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona. This decision marks the latest twist in a trial that has gripped Argentina and captivated global soccer fans for over two months.

The unexpected ruling stemmed from the withdrawal of one of the three judges overseeing the trial. She faced mounting criticism due to her involvement in a forthcoming documentary about the case. Her exit forced the court to consider appointing a replacement or restarting the entire legal process.

Ultimately, the judges opted to begin anew, effectively resetting the timeline on proceedings that allege Maradona's medical team failed to provide essential care during his final days — a contention that has fueled international scrutiny and debate.

