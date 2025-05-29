RCB Secures IPL Final Spot with Commanding Victory Over Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru dominated Qualifier 1, defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets to reach the IPL final. RCB bowlers restricted PBKS to 101 in 14.1 overs with key performances from Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal. In response, RCB achieved 106/2 with Philip Salt contributing a rapid 56.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their place in the Indian Premier League final by defeating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday. The match witnessed a disciplined bowling performance by RCB, justifying captain Rajat Patidar's decision to bowl first.
RCB's young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma took the spotlight with an impressive spell of 3/17, while pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal contributed crucial wickets to dismantle the Punjab lineup, reducing them to a mere 101 in 14.1 overs.
Chasing a modest target, RCB cruised to victory, reaching 106 for 2 in just 10 overs. Philip Salt played a starring role in the chase, scoring a rapid 56 off 27 balls to propel RCB into the finals.