Navya Pandey Makes History: First Female Gold in Asian Jiu-Jitsu
Navya Pandey from Haldwani, Uttarakhand has become the first female player to win a gold medal at the ninth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Amman, Jordan, in the 45-kg category. Her historic achievement earned her commendations from Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:11 IST
Navya Pandey, hailing from Haldwani in Uttarakhand, has etched her name in history by clinching the gold medal in the ninth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship, marking her as the first female athlete to accomplish this impressive feat.
Competing in the 45-kg weight category, Pandey showcased her skills in Amman, Jordan, ensuring her victory and setting a new benchmark for aspiring female athletes in the region.
Her remarkable achievement garnered recognition from the state's leadership, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally congratulating her on this milestone in her sporting career.
Advertisement