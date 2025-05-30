Navya Pandey Makes History: First Female Gold in Asian Jiu-Jitsu

Navya Pandey, hailing from Haldwani in Uttarakhand, has etched her name in history by clinching the gold medal in the ninth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship, marking her as the first female athlete to accomplish this impressive feat.

Competing in the 45-kg weight category, Pandey showcased her skills in Amman, Jordan, ensuring her victory and setting a new benchmark for aspiring female athletes in the region.

Her remarkable achievement garnered recognition from the state's leadership, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally congratulating her on this milestone in her sporting career.