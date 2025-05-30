Left Menu

Marta’s Priceless Presence: Iconic Return to Brazil's National Team

Marta, a six-time world player of the year, returns to Brazil's national team for friendlies against Japan. Her inclusion suggests she may yet delay retirement. Known for her exceptional contributions to women's football, Marta continues to inspire younger players as Brazil prepares for the Copa América.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:54 IST
Marta's return to Brazil's national football team for upcoming friendlies against Japan marks a significant moment in women's sports. The 39-year-old footballer, celebrated globally, may not be retiring soon, contrary to her earlier announcement to step down post-Paris Olympics.

Brazilian coach Arthur Elias highlighted Marta's impact on young players and emphasized her vital role in the team's continued evolution. The matches against Japan are crucial in preparing the team for the Copa América, where Brazil aims to defend its title.

Marta boasts a record 119 goals for Brazil and holds a World Cup record with 17 goals. Her presence ignites hopes of participation in the 2027 Women's World Cup on home turf. Meanwhile, teammates and fans marvel at sharing a team with the legendary player.

