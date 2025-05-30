Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic gets on his bike for adrenaline rush around Paris

Novak Djokovic said riding a bicycle around Paris was a little more eventful than his routine victory over home player Corentin Moutet to reach the French Open third round on Thursday. The 38-year-old Serb, bidding for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, barely needed all his gears as he rolled past Moutet 6-3 6-2 7-6(1) and afterwards told reporters that he had spent part of the previous day on two wheels.

MLB roundup: Junior Caminero drives in 6 as Rays rout Astros

Junior Caminero notched a career-high six RBIs, highlighted by a three-run, opposite-field homer that capped a five-run seventh inning, as the Tampa Bay Rays throttled the host Houston Astros 13-3 on Thursday. Reliver Bryan King had allowed four earned runs all season before the Rays tagged him with five runs on five hits. Tampa Bay improved to 8-1 over its past nine games while Houston fell to 7-2 over its past nine home games.

Mistrial ruled in case against Diego Maradona's medical team, lawyers say

The homicide case against Diego Maradona's medical team was declared a mistrial, their lawyers said on Thursday. The soccer star's 2020 death from heart failure while recovering from surgery shook his home nation of Argentina, while fans worldwide were stunned.

SEC says all fines for storming field, court now $500K

Host teams in the Southeastern Conference whose fans storm the field or the court after an upset will now face a set fine of $500,000, commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Thursday at the SEC's spring meetings. The SEC had previously implemented an escalating fine system, starting at $100,000 for a first offense. The fine would then increase to $250,000 for a second offense, then all future offenses would cost the host program $500,000 apiece.

Softball-MLB diving into women's professional sport with softball investment

Major League Baseball is making a big bet on the business of women's sport, announcing on Thursday its first significant financial investment in a women's professional softball league. The Athletes Unlimited Softball League launches on June 7 in a first-of-its-kind, wide-ranging partnership with minority investor MLB, the standard-bearer of "America's pastime" for well over a century.

Tennis-Sinner sends Gasquet into retirement, Djokovic marches on

French Open veteran Richard Gasquet's career ended in defeat by Jannik Sinner while seasoned campaigner Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title by battling into the Roland Garros third round on Thursday. Third seed Alexander Zverev, teenager Mirra Andreeva and American title contenders Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys all won on a windy afternoon but former champion Barbora Krejcikova and ninth seed Alex De Minaur crashed out.

Doping-Banka re-elected for third and final term as WADA president

Witold Banka was re-elected for a third and final three-year term as president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, the organisation said on Thursday. The third term for Banka, a former middle-distance runner, will begin in January and run until the end of 2028. WADA vice president Yang Yang was also re-elected for a third and final three-year term.

NCAA president weighing tournament expansion to 76 teams

March Madness could soon become even bigger, if Charlie Baker has his way. Speaking Thursday during the Big 12 spring meetings, the NCAA president said he sees value in expanding the NCAA Tournament to potentially 76 teams with hopes of coming to a decision on the matter in the next few months.

NFL announces five nationally televised preseason games

The NFL announced the five nationally televised prime-time 2025 preseason games on Thursday. Action begins with the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 31. The game will air on NBC.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks earn trip back to Indiana for Game 6

Karl-Anthony Towns knew where the Eastern Conference finals stood as he evaluated the pain in his left knee prior to the Thursday game. The New York Knicks were staring at elimination, and the consequences supplied Towns with a clear course of action.

