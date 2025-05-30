Left Menu

Monaco's Lobster Pasta Tab: Russell vs. Albon

Formula One rivalries took a culinary turn when George Russell hinted that Alex Albon owes him for a pricey lobster pasta after their Monaco Grand Prix race. Russell, who finished 11th, joked about Albon escaping lightly from the dinner bill, suggesting there's still a debt to settle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:59 IST
Monaco's Lobster Pasta Tab: Russell vs. Albon
In the high-speed world of Formula One, rivalries are often settled on track, but for George Russell and Alex Albon, a recent dispute was over a culinary delight. Russell has suggested that Albon still owes him due to a footed bill for lobster pasta at an expensive Monaco restaurant.

After the Monaco Grand Prix, where Russell placed 11th and Albon secured ninth, Albon treated his racing friend to dinner. The meal choice, lobster pasta, didn't cover the score in Russell's perspective, as competitive tensions simmered into a playful, off-track banter.

Russell, referring to the pricey dining experience, mentioned, "Not expensive enough," when asked if the bill settled their racing rivalry. With the pair's positions defended through optimal strategy, the tension continues beyond the finish line, peppered with humor and gastronomic preferences.

