In the high-speed world of Formula One, rivalries are often settled on track, but for George Russell and Alex Albon, a recent dispute was over a culinary delight. Russell has suggested that Albon still owes him due to a footed bill for lobster pasta at an expensive Monaco restaurant.

After the Monaco Grand Prix, where Russell placed 11th and Albon secured ninth, Albon treated his racing friend to dinner. The meal choice, lobster pasta, didn't cover the score in Russell's perspective, as competitive tensions simmered into a playful, off-track banter.

Russell, referring to the pricey dining experience, mentioned, "Not expensive enough," when asked if the bill settled their racing rivalry. With the pair's positions defended through optimal strategy, the tension continues beyond the finish line, peppered with humor and gastronomic preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)