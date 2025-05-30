Left Menu

Indian Shooters Aiming for Glory: A Look at the Squad for Lonato World Cup

The Indian senior shooting team announces its lineup for the ISSF World Cup Shotgun event in Lonato, Italy. Notably, Olympians Raiza Dhillon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka make a return to the squad, which features a mix of seasoned shooters and rising stars aiming for international success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Paris Olympians Raiza Dhillon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka are back in action as the national shooting federation announced India's team for the ISSF World Cup in Lonato, Italy. The event, the fourth World Cup stage of the year, is slated for July 4-14.

Raiza, fresh off a silver victory at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, aims to capitalize on her recent form at the upcoming competition. As she sets her sights on Italy, seasoned teammates like Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Maheshwari Chauhan have retained their spots following their performances in Nicosia.

Joining them is veteran Zoravar Singh Sandhu in men's trap along with former Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran. Rising star Ganemat Sekhon will return to the international scene in women's skeet after missing Nicosia. The squad is a blend of experience and new talent, with hopes pinned on winning further laurels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

