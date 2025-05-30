Left Menu

Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfers to Real Madrid: End of An Era

Trent Alexander-Arnold, England defender, leaves Liverpool after over twenty years to join Real Madrid on a six-year contract. The 26-year-old's move will finalize once the transfer window opens on June 1, with a fee agreement in place between the clubs. He's set to play in the Club World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:52 IST
Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfers to Real Madrid: End of An Era
Trent Alexander-Arnold

In a significant move, England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid, ending his longstanding association with Liverpool.

The LaLiga club announced on Friday that the 26-year-old will join them in time to compete in next month's Club World Cup.

Liverpool confirmed the news in a statement, noting they will receive a fee for Alexander-Arnold's transfer, which will be finalized when the transfer window opens on June 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025