Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfers to Real Madrid: End of An Era

In a significant move, England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid, ending his longstanding association with Liverpool.

The LaLiga club announced on Friday that the 26-year-old will join them in time to compete in next month's Club World Cup.

Liverpool confirmed the news in a statement, noting they will receive a fee for Alexander-Arnold's transfer, which will be finalized when the transfer window opens on June 1.

