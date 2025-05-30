Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfers to Real Madrid: End of An Era
Trent Alexander-Arnold, England defender, leaves Liverpool after over twenty years to join Real Madrid on a six-year contract. The 26-year-old's move will finalize once the transfer window opens on June 1, with a fee agreement in place between the clubs. He's set to play in the Club World Cup.
In a significant move, England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid, ending his longstanding association with Liverpool.
The LaLiga club announced on Friday that the 26-year-old will join them in time to compete in next month's Club World Cup.
Liverpool confirmed the news in a statement, noting they will receive a fee for Alexander-Arnold's transfer, which will be finalized when the transfer window opens on June 1.
