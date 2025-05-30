High-Stakes Clash in Indian Boxing: Electoral Dispute in Focus

The Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) regarding a petition by the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association and former sports minister Anurag Thakur. This concerns alleged irregularities in the BFI elections, with claims of past president Ajay Singh's undue influence.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notices to the Indian Olympic Association and Singh, acting BFI head during the initial election schedule. The matter is set for August 18, coinciding with a similar Delhi Amateur Boxing Association petition.

The petitioners criticized Singh's March 7 decision, which restricted nominations to elected state association members, excluding Thakur unjustly. They urge the court for independent election oversight and full inclusion in electoral processes, citing arbitrary actions and alleged misconduct warranting judicial intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)