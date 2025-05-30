Jasprit Bumrah's Selective Journey: Balancing Formats and Olympic Dream

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is contemplating a selective approach to his cricketing career, balancing the demands of playing across all formats. In conversation with former Australian captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond 23 podcast, Bumrah admitted the strain on his body and the necessity to prioritize key tournaments.

Bumrah, who has an impressive record across Tests, ODIs, and T20s, is excited about the prospect of cricket being included in the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This Olympic appearance will mark cricket's return after more than a century, providing a new platform for Bumrah and his teammates.

As Bumrah prepares to lead India's bowling attack in England's Test series, he acknowledges the unique challenges presented by English conditions. With the inclusion of talented bowler Mohammed Siraj, India's line-up looks fortified, promising a competitive edge in upcoming matches.

