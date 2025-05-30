Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Selective Journey: Balancing Formats and Olympic Dream

Jasprit Bumrah discusses the challenges of playing across all cricket formats, emphasizing the need to be selective with his commitments. He's thrilled about representing India in the 2028 LA Olympics and anticipates the Test series challenge in England. Bumrah values strategic aggression and collaboration with teammates like Mohammed Siraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:06 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Selective Journey: Balancing Formats and Olympic Dream
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is contemplating a selective approach to his cricketing career, balancing the demands of playing across all formats. In conversation with former Australian captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond 23 podcast, Bumrah admitted the strain on his body and the necessity to prioritize key tournaments.

Bumrah, who has an impressive record across Tests, ODIs, and T20s, is excited about the prospect of cricket being included in the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This Olympic appearance will mark cricket's return after more than a century, providing a new platform for Bumrah and his teammates.

As Bumrah prepares to lead India's bowling attack in England's Test series, he acknowledges the unique challenges presented by English conditions. With the inclusion of talented bowler Mohammed Siraj, India's line-up looks fortified, promising a competitive edge in upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025