Epic Battles: Chiefs Clinch Top Spot, Crusaders Edge Brumbies

Lock Tupou Vaa'i scored a critical hat-trick, propelling the Waikato Chiefs to a 41-21 victory over the Otago Highlanders and securing the top spot in the Super Rugby Pacific standings. This win grants the Chiefs home advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Canterbury Crusaders, already second in the standings, closed their regular season on a high note by narrowly defeating the ACT Brumbies 33-31 in a closely contested Canberra showdown. This outcome cements New Zealand teams' dominance, holding the top two spots for a fourth consecutive year.

The Chiefs, having finished as runners-up the last two seasons, displayed impressive prowess early against the Highlanders, with Vaa'i scoring twice in the opening minutes. Despite a valiant effort by the Highlanders, who fought back to tighten the score, the Chiefs maintained control. Meanwhile, the Brumbies battled fiercely but were ultimately unable to overcome the Crusaders' composed gameplay.