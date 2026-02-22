ACT Brumbies Dominate Canterbury Crusaders in Historic Win

The ACT Brumbies delivered a stunning victory over defending champions Canterbury Crusaders, marking their first win in Christchurch since 2000. This emphatic 50-24 win highlights their strong beginning in the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Prop James Slipper celebrated his milestone 200th appearance with a try, while Charlie Cale and Liam Bowron added crucial points. The team's bonus point performance sees them share the top spot in the standings with the New South Wales Waratahs.

Elsewhere, the Waikato Chiefs secured a narrow win over Otago Highlanders, and Auckland Blues emerged victorious against Western Force. The Wellington Hurricanes also delivered an impressive win over Moana Pasifika, rounding off an exciting weekend of rugby.