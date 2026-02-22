Left Menu

ACT Brumbies Dominate Canterbury Crusaders in Historic Win

The ACT Brumbies ended a 26-year drought by defeating the Canterbury Crusaders 50-24, establishing a strong start to the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season. Key performances included James Slipper's celebratory try on his 200th appearance and Charlie Cale's two-try show, securing the Brumbies a bonus point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:44 IST
The ACT Brumbies delivered a stunning victory over defending champions Canterbury Crusaders, marking their first win in Christchurch since 2000. This emphatic 50-24 win highlights their strong beginning in the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Prop James Slipper celebrated his milestone 200th appearance with a try, while Charlie Cale and Liam Bowron added crucial points. The team's bonus point performance sees them share the top spot in the standings with the New South Wales Waratahs.

Elsewhere, the Waikato Chiefs secured a narrow win over Otago Highlanders, and Auckland Blues emerged victorious against Western Force. The Wellington Hurricanes also delivered an impressive win over Moana Pasifika, rounding off an exciting weekend of rugby.

