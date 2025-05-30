High-Stakes IPL Showdown: Gill vs Pandya in Eliminator Battle

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, the Indian Premier League's eliminator match will see Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans face off, featuring the esteemed captains Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. Once teammates, the duo now finds themselves in a fierce rivalry.

Shubman Gill's leadership skills will be put to the test as he aims to guide his team towards their second title. With 474 runs in 10 knockout appearances and impressive averages, Gill has shown resilience. Pandya, on the other hand, has been steady but struggles against his former team GT.

The stakes are high, with the winner moving on to challenge Punjab Kings for a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. All eyes will be on Mullanpur this Friday as these cricketing powerhouses collide.

(With inputs from agencies.)