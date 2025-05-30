Left Menu

Rhea Purvi Saravanan Shines in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Rhea Purvi Saravanan leads the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour after a remarkable two-under 68 on the second day at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club. Heading into the third day, she outpaces formidable contenders like Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor in a closely-fought tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:50 IST
Rhea Purvi Saravanan showcased her talent by securing a lead in the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. Her commendable two-under 68 marked the first under-par round of the seventh leg, positioning her ahead on the leaderboard after day two at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club.

Amidst a competitive field, Rhea, a 22-year-old from Kolar, demonstrated consistency by birdieing the fifth, seventh, and fifteenth holes, while only conceding a single bogey. Amandeep Drall posted a challenging second-place score after dealing with an 'up-and-down' day.

Vani Kapoor aims for her fourth consecutive win this season but trails by three strokes. The competition tightens as top players vie for the coveted title amidst changing weather conditions and fierce play. The cut narrowed the field to 19 competitors, intensifying the race for honors in the Rs.14 lakh event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

