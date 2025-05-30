India A’s Opening Day: A Tale of Starts and Stutters

On the first day of the opening unofficial Test against England Lions, India A experienced mixed fortunes. Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, despite his experience, failed to make an impact, returning to the pavilion for just 8 runs from 17 balls.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal dazzled briefly with his aggressive play, scoring 24 from 55 balls, but his eagerness led to his dismissal following an edge to the wicketkeeper. By lunchtime, India A tallied 86 for 2, with Sarfaraz Khan and Karun Nair still at the crease, scoring 17(31) and 26(60), respectively.

The day began with England Lions winning the toss and putting India A to bat on a grassy surface at Canterbury. While Sarfaraz Khan adjusted to the pace attack and found ways to score, Karun Nair displayed classical strokes, maintaining control over most deliveries faced. Their efforts provided some resilience for the touring side after early setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)